U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, left, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, operate an R-20 expeditionary refueling system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The R-20 connects directly to a 210,000-gallon fuel bladder, increasing refueling speed and efficiency for deployed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9458429
|VIRIN:
|251214-F-UX118-2007
|Resolution:
|7580x5053
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
