332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, left, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, operate an R-20 expeditionary refueling system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The R-20 connects directly to a 210,000-gallon fuel bladder, increasing refueling speed and efficiency for deployed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)