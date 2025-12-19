(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system [Image 4 of 11]

    332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Soldiers attach a fuel hose to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The helicopter only remained on the ground for approximately 10 minutes, highlighting the rapid refueling capability of the U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 01:28
    Photo ID: 9458427
    VIRIN: 251214-F-UX118-2005
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

    TAGS

    POL
    AFCENT
    HOT-PIT REFUELING
    332 AEW
    FUEL
    CENTCOM

