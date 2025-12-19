332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers attach a fuel hose to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The helicopter only remained on the ground for approximately 10 minutes, highlighting the rapid refueling capability of the U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)