    332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system [Image 9 of 11]

    332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, right, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, center, complete refueling documentation for a U.S. Army aircrew member in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Accurate refueling records allow Airmen to efficiently manage fuel and maintain aircraft readiness across the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 01:28
    Photo ID: 9458433
    VIRIN: 251214-F-UX118-2010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POL
    AFCENT
    HOT-PIT REFUELING
    332 AEW
    FUEL
    CENTCOM

