332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, right, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, center, complete refueling documentation for a U.S. Army aircrew member in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Accurate refueling records allow Airmen to efficiently manage fuel and maintain aircraft readiness across the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)