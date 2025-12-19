332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, moves a fuel hose into position in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Ilet was preparing to refuel a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter using an R-20 expeditionary refueling system during the unit’s first hot-pit operation with the equipment at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)