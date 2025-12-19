A U.S. Soldier drags a fuel hose away from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron refueled the UH-60 with an R-20 expeditionary refueling system for the first time at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9458432
|VIRIN:
|251214-F-UX118-2009
|Resolution:
|7481x4987
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system
No keywords found.