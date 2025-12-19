332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier drags a fuel hose away from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron refueled the UH-60 with an R-20 expeditionary refueling system for the first time at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)