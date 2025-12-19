332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, operates an R-20 expeditionary refueling system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The R-20 connects directly to a 210,000-gallon fuel bladder, increasing refueling speed and efficiency for deployed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)