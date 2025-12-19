332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, left, listens to a safety brief by Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Ilet was preparing to refuel a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter using an R-20 expeditionary refueling system during the unit’s first hot-pit operation with the equipment at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)