Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Airman Alec Brady, a material handling equipment mechanic from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, adjusts the alignment of a Tunner 60k aircraft cargo loader at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. Brady is one of more than 70 Airmen from the Louisville-based Kentucky Air Guard to conduct annual training here over 14 days, working with his counterparts from the active-duty Air Force to enhance expeditionary skills and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9456261
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-VT419-3031
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
