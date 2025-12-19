(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 47 of 48]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Christian King, a vehicle mechanic from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, adjusts the alignment of a Tunner 60k aircraft cargo loader at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. King is one of more than 70 Airmen from the Louisville-based Kentucky Air Guard to conduct annual training here over 14 days, working with his counterparts from the active-duty Air Force to enhance expeditionary skills and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9456260
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-VT419-3013
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 48 of 48], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery