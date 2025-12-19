Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Christian King, a vehicle mechanic from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, adjusts the alignment of a Tunner 60k aircraft cargo loader at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. King is one of more than 70 Airmen from the Louisville-based Kentucky Air Guard to conduct annual training here over 14 days, working with his counterparts from the active-duty Air Force to enhance expeditionary skills and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)