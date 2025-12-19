Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aerial porter from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron directs a cargo loader as it approaches a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. Dozens of personnel from the Louisville-based unit conducted annual training here over 15 days, sharpening skills that enhance their employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)