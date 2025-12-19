Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aerial porters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron work with their active-duty and civilian counterparts from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron to load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. The Kentucky Guard troops were among more than 70 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 14 days, learning new skills that enhance their global employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)