Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Aerial porters from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron work with their active-duty and civilian counterparts from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron to load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. The Kentucky Guard troops were among more than 70 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 14 days, learning new skills that enhance their global employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9456254
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-VT419-1411
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
