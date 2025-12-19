(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 38 of 48]

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Savana Gallagher, left, an aerial porter from 735th Air Mobility Squadron, hands chains to secure cargo to Master Sgt. Jerome Noltemeyer, an aerial porter from the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. Noltemeyer was among more than 75 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 15 days, sharpening skills that enhance their employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9456251
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-JU667-4609
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 48 of 48], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial Port
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Logisitics Readiness Squadron

