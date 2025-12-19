Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Senior Airman Savana Gallagher, left, an aerial porter from 735th Air Mobility Squadron, hands chains to secure cargo to Master Sgt. Jerome Noltemeyer, an aerial porter from the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. Noltemeyer was among more than 75 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 15 days, sharpening skills that enhance their employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
