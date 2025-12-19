(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 32 of 48]

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Joshua Plaza, an aerial porter from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads pallets from a Tunner cargo loader onto a Boeing 757 contract aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 2025. Plaza was among more than 70 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 14 days, learning new skills that enhance their global employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9456245
    VIRIN: 250804-Z-VT419-2473
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Aerial Port
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii

