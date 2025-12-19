Airman 1st Class Beau Barker, an aerial porter from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, directs a Tunner cargo loader on the flight line at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 2025. Barker was among more than 70 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 14 days, sharpening skills that enhance their global employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9456247
|VIRIN:
|250804-Z-VT419-2724
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 48 of 48], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.