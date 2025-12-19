Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jerome Noltemeyer of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Nolte positions a Tunner cargo loader behind a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 5, 2025. Noltemeyer was among more than 70 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 14 days, sharpening skills that enhance their global employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)