Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Force mission at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Airman 1st Class Beau Barker, an aerial porter from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to chock the wheels of a Tunner cargo loader on the flight line at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 2025. Barker was among more than 70 personnel from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing to conduct annual training here over 14 days, sharpening skills that enhance their global employment as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)