I Corps leadership visits TSC

Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor pose for a photo at the TSC during a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The visit highlighted how the TSC supports I Corps through Arctic education, research and analysis, and strategic engagement that strengthens warfighter readiness and large-scale combat operations. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)