    I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 3 of 8]

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, and Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, talk as they walk up to the TSC during a visit on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. Through tailored education and strategic analysis, the TSC supports Soldiers in understanding the Arctic’s relevance to warfighter readiness, deterrence, and homeland defense. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 9455556
    VIRIN: 251218-D-DA409-1002
    Resolution: 6818x4545
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Corps
    warfighter readiness
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic-Pacific
    Education
    Arctic

