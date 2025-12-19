I Corps leadership visits TSC

Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, greets Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, during a visit to the TSC on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The center provides Arctic-focused education, research, and analysis that help I Corps prepare and posture forces for large-scale, multi-domain operations across the Arctic-Pacific region. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)
