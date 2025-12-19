(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 7 of 8]

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Sean Rooney, deputy associate director of the Strategic Engagement Division at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, meets Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, during a visit to the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. Strategic engagement efforts at the center connects I Corps with Arctic-focused experts and resources that support warfighter preparedness and operational decision-making. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 20:02
    VIRIN: 251218-D-DA409-1006
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Corps
    warfighter readiness
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic-Pacific
    Education
    Arctic

