I Corps leadership visits TSC

Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, shows the new TSC production studio to Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor during a visit to the TSC on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The studio supports the center’s mission to deliver timely education, research, and strategic messaging that enhance Soldiers’ understanding of Arctic operations and warfighter challenges. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)