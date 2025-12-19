Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, shows the new TSC production studio to Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor during a visit to the TSC on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The studio supports the center’s mission to deliver timely education, research, and strategic messaging that enhance Soldiers’ understanding of Arctic operations and warfighter challenges. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9455559
|VIRIN:
|251218-D-DA409-1004
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.