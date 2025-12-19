I Corps leadership visits TSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, explains the geographic importance of the Arctic to Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor during a visit to the TSC on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The TSC provides Arctic-based education and analysis that helps leaders understand how Arctic geography shapes operational risk, mobility, and force employment. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)