(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    Photo By Amber Kurka | Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Story by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, visited the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies Dec. 18 to learn how the center’s education, research and analysis, and strategic engagement support warfighter readiness and operational planning.

    Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center, greeted McFarlane upon arrival and discussed the center’s mission to deliver Arctic-focused education and analytical support that enhances I Corps’ ability to prepare, plan and operate across complex environments. The center’s work provides leaders with insight into geographic risk, operational challenges and the strategic significance of the Arctic.

    During the visit, Kee outlined the center’s organizational structure and highlighted its expanding capabilities, including a new production studio designed to support education and strategic communication efforts. These resources enable the center to provide timely, relevant content that supports I Corps’ mission to deploy, fight and win as America’s forward land power in the Arctic-Pacific region.

    Kee also emphasized the geographic importance of the Arctic, explaining how distance, terrain and environmental conditions shape force employment and operational risk. The center’s education and analysis help I Corps leaders better understand how Arctic considerations influence readiness, mobility and large-scale combat operations.

    The visit concluded with McFarlane touring the facility and engaging with center leadership, underscoring the partnership between I Corps and the TSC. The engagement reflected a shared commitment to equipping warfighters with the knowledge and understanding required to operate effectively in challenging environments like the Arctic.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 20:02
    Story ID: 555036
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Corps leadership visits TSC, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC
    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I Corps
    warfighter readiness
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic-Pacific
    Education
    Arctic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version