Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, provides a tour of the TSC to Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, during a visit to the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The TSC equips warfighters with Arctic-specific education and analysis that support force readiness, operational planning, and the demands of campaigning in extreme environments. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9455560
|VIRIN:
|251218-D-DA409-1005
|Resolution:
|6623x4240
|Size:
|13.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
