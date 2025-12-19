I Corps leadership visits TSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, provides a tour of the TSC to Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, during a visit to the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The TSC equips warfighters with Arctic-specific education and analysis that support force readiness, operational planning, and the demands of campaigning in extreme environments. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)