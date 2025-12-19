(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 6 of 8]

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, provides a tour of the TSC to Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, during a visit to the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The TSC equips warfighters with Arctic-specific education and analysis that support force readiness, operational planning, and the demands of campaigning in extreme environments. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 9455560
    VIRIN: 251218-D-DA409-1005
    Resolution: 6623x4240
    Size: 13.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, I Corps leadership visits TSC [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Corps leadership visits TSC

    I Corps
    warfighter readiness
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic-Pacific
    Education
    Arctic

