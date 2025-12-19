I Corps leadership visits TSC

Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, and Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, discuss the TSC’s organizational structure during a visit to the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2025. The center’s education and research divisions are designed to deliver operationally relevant insights that support I Corps’ mission to deploy, fight, and win as America’s forward land power in the Arctic-Pacific. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 20:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
