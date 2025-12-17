Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-OV429-1008 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Nicole Rodrigues, [NEED JOB TITLE AT NMRTC NE] with NMRTC New England, was presented a certificate in recognition of ten years of government service during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Recognizing the dedication of federal civilians underscores their vital role in sustaining operational readiness, as their time and service directly strengthen the mission and the force they support. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)