Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-OV429-1004 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Justin Cendrowski, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Cendrowski was awarded for his service while serving as general duty corpsman, Medical Homeport Department from October 2023 to October 2025. Cendrowski aided 14 providers in the care of 4,907 beneficiaries, executing 73 electrocardiograms, 2,236 medical exams, and 122 surgical procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)