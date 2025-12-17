Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyle Holder, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Holder was awarded for his service while serving as field medical technician, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control 38, 3D Marine Aircraft Wing from August 2022 through August 2025. As clinical staff support and medical readiness coordinator, he assisted in 1,092 encounters and ensured timely completion of 430 physical health assessments. Additionally, as the squadrons Tier One Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor, he trained and certified 130 marines in basic lifesaving skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)