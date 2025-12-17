(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251003-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyle Holder, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Holder was awarded for his service while serving as field medical technician, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control 38, 3D Marine Aircraft Wing from August 2022 through August 2025. As clinical staff support and medical readiness coordinator, he assisted in 1,092 encounters and ensured timely completion of 430 physical health assessments. Additionally, as the squadrons Tier One Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor, he trained and certified 130 marines in basic lifesaving skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9450754
    VIRIN: 251003-N-OV429-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery