Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

251003-N-OV429-1002 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Montoya, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Montoya was awarded for his service while serving as work center supervisor for the Optometry Department from November 2022 to November 2025. Montoya led his team in the completion of 21,778 patient encounters and oversaw the procurement of 43,556 pairs of eyewear and inserts ensuring members were worldwide deployable. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).