Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

251003-N-OV429-1003 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Caliyah Body, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Class Body was awarded for her service while serving as dental technician in the Dental Department from February 2023 to November 2025. Body assisted seven dentists in the completion of 3,115 dental procedures contributing to a 92 percent operational dental readiness across 51 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).