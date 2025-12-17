(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251003-N-OV429-1007 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospitalman Apprentice Tyheme Jenkins, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a letter of appreciation from the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Jenkins received this letter for his support of the NAPS from July 18, 2025, to Aug. 12, 2025. Jenkins played a vital role as part of NAPS medical team in the delivery of care to 238 midshipmen and cadet candidates. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).

