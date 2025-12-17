(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251003-N-OV429-1006 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Logistics Specialist Seaman Charmine Baluyut, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Flag Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Baluyut received the Flag Letter of Commendation for her accomplishments while assigned as Warehouse Custodian from April 2025 to June 2025. Baluyut consistently performed her duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner, leading to her selection as Bluejacket of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9450759
    VIRIN: 251003-N-OV429-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

