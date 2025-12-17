Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-OV429-1006 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Logistics Specialist Seaman Charmine Baluyut, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a Flag Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Baluyut received the Flag Letter of Commendation for her accomplishments while assigned as Warehouse Custodian from April 2025 to June 2025. Baluyut consistently performed her duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner, leading to her selection as Bluejacket of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).