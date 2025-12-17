Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-OV429-1005 NEWPORT, RI (Oct. 3, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Justin Cendrowski, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a letter of appreciation from the Naval Station Newport Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) during an awards ceremony during quarters on board NMRTC New England, Oct. 3, 2025. Cendrowski received this letter for his support of the NMCRS Thrift Shop. Class Cendrowski dedicated 45 hours and 40 minutes sorting, tagging and organizing donations, directly contributing to improving the organization and marketability of the thrift shop. Revenue generated by the NMCRS Thrift Shop funds the financial programs NMCRS offers to Sailors, marines, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).