A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A community member pauses to pay respects at a headstone during the Wreaths Across America event at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. While volunteers placed thousands of wreaths throughout the grounds, the event also served as an opportunity for the public to visit and reflect on the sacrifices of the troops interred there.