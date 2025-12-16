(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

    A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A community member pauses to pay respects at a headstone during the Wreaths Across America event at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. While volunteers placed thousands of wreaths throughout the grounds, the event also served as an opportunity for the public to visit and reflect on the sacrifices of the troops interred there.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9446775
    VIRIN: 251215-A-KV967-1029
    Resolution: 2100x1414
    Size: 817.2 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen [Image 20 of 20], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

