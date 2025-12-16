(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen [Image 14 of 20]

    A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Volunteers and troops walk among the headstones at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery to distribute wreaths during the annual Wreaths Across America event, Dec. 13, 2025. Thousands of community members gathered to honor the fallen by placing balsam fir wreaths on gravesites, symbolizing a commitment to the organization's mission to "Remember, Honor, and Teach." As part of the tradition, volunteers are encouraged to say the name of each veteran aloud as they place a wreath, ensuring that the legacy of those who served is never forgotten.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9446749
    VIRIN: 251215-A-KV967-1021
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 584.4 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

