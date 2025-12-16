A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers and troops walk among the headstones at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery to distribute wreaths during the annual Wreaths Across America event, Dec. 13, 2025. Thousands of community members gathered to honor the fallen by placing balsam fir wreaths on gravesites, symbolizing a commitment to the organization's mission to "Remember, Honor, and Teach." As part of the tradition, volunteers are encouraged to say the name of each veteran aloud as they place a wreath, ensuring that the legacy of those who served is never forgotten.