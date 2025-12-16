A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division perform as part of a ceremonial firing party at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. Troops and civilians gathered at the Department of Veterans Affairs facility for the annual National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering fallen veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching the value of freedom by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 4,000 locations worldwide.