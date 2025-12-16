A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boxes containing balsam fir wreaths are stacked at a staging area during the Wreaths Across America event at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. Thousands of wreaths were distributed by volunteers and troops to honor the fallen, ensuring a wreath was placed on headstones throughout the cemetery.