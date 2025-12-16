A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musicians with the El Paso Firefighters Pipes and Drums play during the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. The band, mostly comprised of active and retired firefighters, performs at memorials and community events to honor the fallen. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering fallen veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching the value of freedom by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 4,000 locations worldwide.