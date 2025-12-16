A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Fort Bliss Sergeant Audie Murphy Club interacts with community members during the Wreaths Across America event at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. Soldiers from the elite organization, distinguished by their large silver medallions, volunteered their time to engage with the public and assist in honoring the nation’s fallen troops during the holiday season.