    A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen [Image 12 of 20]

    A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division perform as part of a ceremonial firing party at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. Troops and civilians gathered at the Department of Veterans Affairs facility for the annual National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering fallen veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching the value of freedom by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 4,000 locations worldwide.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9446744
    VIRIN: 251215-A-KV967-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 665.43 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    This work, A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen [Image 20 of 20], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

