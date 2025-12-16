A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Koli Givens, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band, plays "Taps" during the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. Troops joined community volunteers to honor the fallen by placing wreaths on gravesites throughout the cemetery. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering fallen veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching the value of freedom by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 4,000 locations worldwide.