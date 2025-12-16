A Holiday Salute: Fort Bliss honors legacy of the fallen

The noncommissioned officer in charge of the 1st Armored Division firing party checks the alignment of the detail before the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. The firing party was responsible for rendering the ceremonial three-volley salute, a traditional military honor offered to the fallen. The strict attention to detail and discipline displayed by the team added to the reverent atmosphere of the event, which saw thousands of community members gather to place wreaths on headstones in remembrance of the troops laid to rest there.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9446771
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-KV967-1027
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|661.47 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
