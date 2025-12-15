Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tom Antonic, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band guitarist, plays an instrument at the reception during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The performances by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band showcase the dedication and commitment of military personnel to not only serve their country but also to spread joy through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)