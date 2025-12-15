U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tom Antonic, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band guitarist, plays an instrument at the reception during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The performances by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band showcase the dedication and commitment of military personnel to not only serve their country but also to spread joy through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
This work, Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.