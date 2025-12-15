Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Magdalena Knodt, 86th Airlift Wing Host Nation advisor, left, hands out tickets for the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band consistently performs within the local community to bolster a unique and powerful partnership that has been vital to mission success for several decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)