Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Mullen, left, HQ Air Command/German Support Unit commander, speaks with Lt. Col. Michael Weis, 86th Maintenance Group honorary commander, at the reception during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)