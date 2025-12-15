(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

    Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A sound engineer helps the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band by managing the audio levels during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The concerts provide an opportunity for building bridges between different communities and fostering mutual understanding through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025
    Photo ID: 9445006
    VIRIN: 240101-F-VY348-1225
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE Band
    Christmas concert
    Kaiserslautern
    Germany
    Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band

