U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Linda Casul, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band vocalist, sings during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The USAFE band consistently performs within the local community to bolster a unique and powerful partnership that has been vital to mission success for several decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9445009
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-VY348-3519
|Resolution:
|5376x3584
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.