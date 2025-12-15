Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Linda Casul, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band vocalist, sings during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The USAFE band consistently performs within the local community to bolster a unique and powerful partnership that has been vital to mission success for several decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)