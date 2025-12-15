Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Snelson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, gives opening remarks at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The concerts provide an opportunity for building bridges between different communities and fostering mutual understanding through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)