Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sutey, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band bassoonist, plays an instrument during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. Concerts provide an opportunity for building bridges between different communities and fostering mutual understanding through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)