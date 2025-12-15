Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Green, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band trombonist, plays an instrument during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)