Kaiserslautern concert brings KMC together

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Green, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band trombonist, plays an instrument during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas concert at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9445005
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-VY348-1912
|Resolution:
|5664x3776
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
